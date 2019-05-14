Julie plays 500th

INCREDIBLE: Julie Henshall played her 500th game at Poowoong on Saturday.

JULIE Henshall is one of the Poowong Football/Netball Club’s greatest contributors.

Julie began her career in juniors as Julie Loughridge (a name notorious to giving of their time), a little wiry blonde terrier who was always hard at it. If you watch one of the F Grade games this year, you will see a similar character on the court.

Julie played 93 junior games for Poowong over seven seasons.

She then began her senior netball in C Grade in 1992 where she won the club and league best and fairest that year.

The following year in ’93, playing B Grade and also winning a club best and fairest.

From 1994 to 2013, she was an A Grade player, winning two club best and fairests and six premierships over a 20 year period.

Currently, she is a B grader and has won three club best and fairests, one league equal best and fairest and a premiership.

This is a grand total of 34 years of netball for this club, having only one season off (in which she still filled in) and not missing any to have her two children.

Julie has been a club coach and umpire, and a league umpire who has many finals games in her repertoire.

She has been a previous club secretary for a period of six years and a previous an Ellinbank and District Netball Association executive for nine years.

Julie is a club life member and long term committee member has always been a never say “no” club type, from working bees, catering, waitressing, fundraising etc.

A hands up, head down, bum up and get the job done figure, she has inherited her hard work ethic from her solid family upbringing and is also raising her own children in the same manner.

Julie has a gutsy determination toward anything club related. She plays fair and hard at all times on and off the court.

Every club should be as blessed as we are to have a Julie Henshall.