Tuesday, December 12th, 2017

Jumps prove popular

THE Stony Creek Adult Riding Club’s annual show jumping event was held on Sunday at Stony Creek, with around 30 people riding on the day.
While numbers for the event were down slightly on last year, everyone who rode on the day had fun and enjoyed the club’s new grass arena.
There were riders in levels one, three, four and five.
Stacey Prowd from Koo Wee Rup won level three, Emma Turnbull from Sunbury came second and Linda Harvey from Sale came third.
In level four, Ayla Hand from Westernport came first, Kate Bindley from Phillip Island second and Lorraine Stark from Pakenham Upper third.
The level five jackpot winner was Fleur Stefani from Stony Creek, second was Skye Hand from Westernport and third was Sophie Tripodi from Traralgon.
The Stony Creek club’s next event will be a dressage jackpot as part of the Gippsland Dressage Series on March 4, 2018.

Happy day: Fish Creek’s Fleur Stefani and her horse Ronvale All That Jazz won the level five jackpot as part of the Stony Creek Adult Riding Club’s annual show jumping event held on Sunday at Stony Creek.

