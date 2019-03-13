Junior lifesavers wow

Outstanding: Trixie and Joe Kneebone did the Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club proud at the recent Victorian Junior Championships in Lorne. Joe is pictured with his silver medal for the U9 boys’ beach sprint.

VENUS Bay Surf Life Saving Club sent a competition team of nine Nippers to Lorne for the Victorian Championships last weekend.

Throughout the summer, the club has bolstered its coaching ranks and under the guidance of Marty and Elise McCorriston water, board and beach training session punctuated the long, hot season.

The squad was very enthusiastic but very inexperienced and the goal was for all of the children to learn about competition and have fun, with one eye getting ready for next season.

Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club president Craig Watson said; “Sometimes strange and wonderful things happen when you don’t set high expectations. The team was an amazing group of very young talent and performed really well for the club against more fancied competition and over 1700 nippers from more than 50 different lifesaving clubs.”

In the U11 girls, Trixie Kneebone came sixth in the 500m beach run.

U9 boys saw Alfie Webb win silver and Joe Kneebone finish fourth in the beach flags.

Joe also won silver in the beach sprint and Alfie finished fourth.

“We are extremely proud of this group,” Mr Watson said.

“Particularly the sportsmanship and passion they showed. Joe and Trixie’s mum (Meg Kneebone) and Alfie’s mum (Jan Bailey) are sisters and it was their first year involved with the Nipper program and they can’t wait to get back next year.”

The Nipper program at Venus Bay runs from December 27 to mid-January every year.

Children are taught surf awareness and water safety in a safe environment.

There is also an opportunity to compete in swimming, board and beach events.

For more information on Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club, please visit the website www.vbslsc.org.au.