Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 | Posted by

Junior shooters impress

GIPPSLAND’S best young shooters descended on Korumburra Gun Club on Sunday.
Gippsland Sports Academy is offering its junior program for the second year, and the top 10 best shooters in trap and skeet were out at Korumburra Gun Club over the weekend.
Local shooters involved in the program include Jasmyn Kent from Wonthaggi, Dylan Cunningham from Wonthaggi, Charlie Cook from Dalyston and Jack Stockdale from Korumburra.
The shooters were coached by Commonwealth Games and Olympic shooters Russell Mark and Lauryn Mark. Aislin Jones was also on deck on the day in a mentoring role.
Gippsland Sports Academy program manager Dave Jones said there was some real talent coming through the program.
The juniors were from anywhere between Orbost and Frankston and ranged between the ages of 14 and 18. The majority were 15 and 16 year olds.
To be part of the program, the shooters went through a series of events late last year, and the top five in skeet and trap were selected.
The juniors will be shooting at Korumburra and Bairnsdale gun clubs during the program. Korumburra Gun Club’s recent $30,000 (approximate) upgrade has taken a club to a new level, providing fantastic opportunities for local shooters.
President Trent Tobias said the upgrades were made possible through support from South Gippsland Shire Council, assistance from the Gippsland Sports Academy and funding from a generous anonymous donor.
The club’s facilities are now state of the art and attracting more shooters to the area.
“The spin off effect from these upgrades has been brilliant and has allowed programs like this to take place in our area,” Trent said.
Trent was also thrilled to have Russell, Lauryn and Aislin available to share their experiences. Not only has it impacted the skills of the juniors, but parents are also learning value new information.
“It’s an exciting time, and we are really encouraging more juniors to look at clay target shooting as a sport they can get involved in. It’s a sport for all ages on a relatively level playing field,” Trent said.
“It’s a good sport for those who have already played things like football or netball who are used to focusing on a moving target, but may not be playing anymore due to sustaining injuries.”
Shooting is growing locally with more school groups becoming involved. Wonthaggi Secondary College has featured heavily in a number of competitions.

Hands on experience: top qualifiers in the trap squad Jasmyn Kent, Renae Jones, Mitchell Edwards, Dylan Cunningham and Lachlan Balcombe were instructed by Russell Mark and Andrew Brady at Korumburra Gun Club on Sunday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=24833

Posted by on May 1 2018. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added