Junior shooters impress

GIPPSLAND’S best young shooters descended on Korumburra Gun Club on Sunday.

Gippsland Sports Academy is offering its junior program for the second year, and the top 10 best shooters in trap and skeet were out at Korumburra Gun Club over the weekend.

Local shooters involved in the program include Jasmyn Kent from Wonthaggi, Dylan Cunningham from Wonthaggi, Charlie Cook from Dalyston and Jack Stockdale from Korumburra.

The shooters were coached by Commonwealth Games and Olympic shooters Russell Mark and Lauryn Mark. Aislin Jones was also on deck on the day in a mentoring role.

Gippsland Sports Academy program manager Dave Jones said there was some real talent coming through the program.

The juniors were from anywhere between Orbost and Frankston and ranged between the ages of 14 and 18. The majority were 15 and 16 year olds.

To be part of the program, the shooters went through a series of events late last year, and the top five in skeet and trap were selected.

The juniors will be shooting at Korumburra and Bairnsdale gun clubs during the program. Korumburra Gun Club’s recent $30,000 (approximate) upgrade has taken a club to a new level, providing fantastic opportunities for local shooters.

President Trent Tobias said the upgrades were made possible through support from South Gippsland Shire Council, assistance from the Gippsland Sports Academy and funding from a generous anonymous donor.

The club’s facilities are now state of the art and attracting more shooters to the area.

“The spin off effect from these upgrades has been brilliant and has allowed programs like this to take place in our area,” Trent said.

Trent was also thrilled to have Russell, Lauryn and Aislin available to share their experiences. Not only has it impacted the skills of the juniors, but parents are also learning value new information.

“It’s an exciting time, and we are really encouraging more juniors to look at clay target shooting as a sport they can get involved in. It’s a sport for all ages on a relatively level playing field,” Trent said.

“It’s a good sport for those who have already played things like football or netball who are used to focusing on a moving target, but may not be playing anymore due to sustaining injuries.”

Shooting is growing locally with more school groups becoming involved. Wonthaggi Secondary College has featured heavily in a number of competitions.