Kangaroos crush the Demons

FISH Creek was at home to MDU on Saturday, and after plenty of rain in the days leading up the ground was heavy and the conditions not ideal for either players or supporters.

The Combine have struggled over the last couple of years at the Senior level but with Stevie Wright coming onboard as the head coach in season 2018, it is on the improve.

Coming up against the ladder leader however, it was going to be a very tough task.

Even though the Kangaroos were missing several players it was a one sided affair for much of the day that ended with a 106 point victory to the Fish Creek side.

MDU won the toss but didn’t win much more for the day.

The Kangaroos jumped out of the gates very quickly and after a couple of missed shots on goal it was Cooper who managed the first goal of the day only two minutes in.

Inaccurate in the opening quarter, the Kangaroos put on five goals seven behinds with the majority of the points easily getable.

Thirty seven points up at the opening break, and it was evident the Demons were in for a long day.

The fitness of Tom Cameron is improving with every game and the run that he provides for his team is first class. Gareth Park is another that after returning from injury is making a greater impact with every game and he was fantastic in the midfield all day.

The game never really reached any lofty heights and when MDU did go forward, the Fish Creek backline led by Hayes, Walker, McPhee and Gay were solid keeping the Demons scoreless until the 17 ½ minute mark of the final quarter when Josh Wright was awarded a mark.

He played on and snapped truly to register MDU’s only score of the day.

The Kangaroos were simply just too strong all over the ground.

With only three rounds left to play in the home and away season, the Demons will be looking to continue to improve and get experience into their young team while the Kangaroos will now be looking to fine tune the team and its structures before the final series.

The Kangaroos are at home again next week to Foster while things don’t get any easier for MDU who are also at home to Toora.