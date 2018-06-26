Kangaroos too strong after half time

FISH Creek was at home to Toora on Saturday and it was the first time the 2016 assistant coach and now head coach at Toora Brett Mitchell had ventured back to Terrill Park since taking the reins at the Magpies.

Brett knows the Kangaroos very well but unfortunately they have had more than their fair share of injuries so far in season 2018.

Saying that, they arguably have the recruit of the year in Jesse Manton and he has been a fantastic addition into the Magpies line up.

The Magpies won the toss and kicked to the canteen end, and the match got underway.

The opening minutes were a bit of a feeling out period with both sides applying plenty of pressure but it was the Kangaroos that looked to be a bit more focused and desperate for the ball.

Their pressure on the ball was fantastic and this provided opportunities at their forward end.

The opening goal went to Adlington at the seven minute mark and this was followed by goals to Shaw and McGannon before Toora hit the scoreboard with a goal to Grant.

Fish Creek answered immediately when Seccull found Shaw again who added his second and gave the Kangaroos a 21 point lead at quarter time.

Not sure what was said in the Magpie huddle during the break but they were a different side in the second quarter and it was Bedggood at the two minute mark who got things started with the opening goal.

Toora had done an about face and its intensity on the ball lifted tremendously.

Manton was in everything and Grant was electric on a wing.

A strong mark by Osbourne added another goal for the Pies and minutes later Andrews did the same for Toora to add another goal and reduce the margin to within a kick.

Seccull settled things briefly for Fish Creek when he marked strongly and goaled from deep in the pocket in front of a vocal crowd at the canteen end.

This was short lived with Toora closing the half with a great goal to Manton after Grant caused a turnover late in the half, at the main break it was Fish Creek by one point.

The second half started much the same as the first with neither side able to gain any real ascendency.

The pressure remained and both sides missed targets through the early part. The game was waiting for something to spark it again and it was Jordan Shaw that launched himself into outer space at the 11 minute mark and took what is the mark of the season to date, he went back a little gingerly and calmly slotted his third goal of the day.

Fish Creek added another goal late in the quarter with Smith crumbing the ball beautifully after a contest in the Fish Creek goal square.

At three quarter time, it was Fish Creek up by 19 points.

The last quarter went underway and Fish Creek was out of the blocks very quickly adding the first goal through Ireland extending the margin out to 25 points and it was going to be difficult from here for Toora, particularly with the loss of Griffin who had been very productive through the opening half.

When Cameron added another after a great pressure act and smother by teammate Will Voohram the Kangas were home.

A final goal to Smith and when the siren sounded it was Fish Creek victorious by 42 points.

It was a great defensive effort by Fish Creek, keeping the Pies goalless after half time.

Following the bye next weekend, Fish Creek is at home again to Tarwin while Toora is also at home to Foster.