Karate grading an outstanding success

STUDENTS representing the Leongatha and Korumburra Dojo’s of the South Gippsland Freestyle Karate – Ognenovski System attended their end of year major grading held in Leongatha on Saturday.

Forty nine students successfully passed the grading requirements and put on a show for family and friends.

“The physical endurance and practical techniques of all students were tested,” found and instructor Sensei Mick Ognenovski said.

“They all displayed a very high standard of skill and successfully completed their different levels for grading”.

Mick was very impressed with the standard that all the students demonstrated on the day, especially in such cold conditions.

One of the highlights of the day was the promotion of one of the senior students to Sempai (assistant instructor).

Chris Brown was promoted due to his hard work, dedication and service to the club.

Both Junior and Senior groups really stepped up to the challenge and earned their new belts.

“All in all the day ran very smoothly and we were most fortunate to have senior and head instructors from the Castlemain dojo (Omoikiri Budo Kai) to assist in the grading and to enjoy the day’s events. It was a community event with help from the Loch Junior CFA group cooking lunch and raising funds for their organisation also,” Mick said.

Any person interested in joining the karate family is advised to attend a session held in Leongatha and Korumburra respectively.