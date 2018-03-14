Kaylah to lead state show

KORUMBURRA Secondary College student Kaylah Thomas is on track to pursuing her dream of becoming a professional singer.

The Year 10 student has been chosen to be the principal vocalist in the State School Spectacular 2018 – a showcase of Victoria’s secondary students.

“I feel honoured to be part of an experience such as this and extremely lucky to have a supportive family and community. I am looking forward to the following months of rehearsals with State School Spectacular 2018,” Kaylah said.

The 16 year old will perform at Hisense Arena, Melbourne on September 15, and the event will be televised.

Kaylah was named principal vocalist after a gruelling audition process that began with hundreds of applicants and was cut to a pool of 50 after acting and dancing audition, followed by a final singing audition.

For her opening audition, the Korumburra resident sang Skyfall and Mercy to a piano accompaniment. Her second audition entailed a harmony workshop

She practises singing for at least 15 to 30 minutes in the morning and a further three hours in the evening, including piano rehearsal.

Kayla follows a tight schedule to balance her studies, part time job, family, friends and musical passion.

She adores singing, song writing, reading and piano, and has been performing since she was three. She has since branched out into dancing, acting and calisthenics.

A student of singing teacher Kerryn Lockhart of Inverloch, Kaylah has received singing lessons since she was in Grade 5.

She won the Mirboo North Idol contest in December 2017 and performed at the Korumburra Show this year.

She has also performed on behalf of Korumburra Rotary Club, in school productions, and at a service at Mardan church.