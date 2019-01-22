Keenan steals the show

Over the line: Max Keenan won race two aboard Tycoon Bill at Woolamai Race Club on Saturday. Photo credit: PicnicBet.com.

By Gavin Stubbs

WOOLAMAI and District Racing Club held its third meeting of the season on Saturday afternoon and once again there were plenty of highlights provided throughout the day.

It was however jockey Max Keenan that stole the show with a dashing riding display to land three winners on the six-race card.

Confidence was to the fore as Keenan, decided to take the initiative with all three of his winners being ridden up on the pace and making rivals do the chasing.

It was the first time the jockey, whose father Alan trains at Cranbourne, had ridden a treble and given his talent and ability to position horses in a race it won’t be the last.

With sunny skies prevailing and a large crowd beginning to gather, it was the Waymouth stable from Mornington who picked up where they left off at the last Woolamai meeting with Sally Sells Shells winning race one.

Its doubtful rider Debbie Waymouth will have an easier victory as the five year old mare cruised home by six lengths.

Race two gave Max Keenan his first win for the afternoon aboard sprinter Tycoon Bill, trained at Moe by Ebony Tucker.

With the horse up in the leading division from the start, Tycoon Bill was too strong at the finish. Ebony has enjoyed a good run with her horses on the provincial and picnic circuit over the last few months and consistency is invariably a strong feature in their form.

Race three saw veteran jockey “Razor Ray Douglas” turn back the clock and put on a masterful riding display aboard Exocet Rocket for Pakenham trainer Ron Stephens. Douglas was able to lead early then stack the field up approaching the home turn before increasing the tempo and racing clear of rivals.

With experience and guile featuring prominently when Douglas rides, he is always be a tough competitor to beat and no doubt the veteran rider has many wins left in store on the picnic race circuit.

The fourth event on the card went to So Able, trained by Shane McCusker and ridden superbly by 17 year old apprentice Tim Grace.

Only in his first season of riding, Grace had a comfortable win on So Able which had too much class for the rest of the field. This was win number seven to date for the young jockey, who shows poise in the saddle beyond his years and looks to have a bright future.

Race five and it was somewhat of a surprise victory as mare Elle Est Unique proved too strong at the business end of the race to find the finish line first and give Max Keenan a winning double. Trained at Pakenham by Kasey Wilson, Elle Est Unique had blinkers added for the race which improved her form and further showcased Keenan’s talent as the pair fought off their adversaries up the home straight.

The afternoon’s final event and it was Max Keenan again on Zontario who proved far too good for the rest of the field.

Trained by Rachael Cunningham at Cranbourne, Zontario was taken straight to the front by Keenan and despite several challenges in the run, the horse was allowed rein around the home turn and powered away for a big win.

Already sky high with confidence, the ease of the victory would no have capped a perfect afternoon for the jockey, who had several family members and friends on course to witness the day’s events.

Race club secretary Bev Carmichael was thrilled with the turnout and the overall day’s events and commented; “It was terrific to see the track hold up so well despite the hot summer conditions. Also, to see so many families attend our race days is great and the addition of Kelly Sports to keep youngsters entertained with games and activities continues to prove so popular. We now look forward to another exciting Woolamai Cup day on February 9, which is always a wonderful day and the highlight of our season.”