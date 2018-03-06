Keeping Kids on Track a terrific success

RUNNERS, joggers and walkers turned out to the 2018 Keeping Kids on Track fun run in Kilcunda on Sunday morning.

More than 200 people registered for the event online, with 200 more putting in registrations on the day.

This year saw massive support from local clubs, with most participants donning their team’s colours for the event.

Clubs that entered 10 or more participants went into the competition to win $500 to support the youth in their club. Inverloch Kongwak Football Netball Club won the prize, with a sea of blue and gold descending on the Kilcunda foreshore.

Organiser Deb Rielly was particularly impressed with the family participations, with adults and children taking part.

“It was a great event, we were very happy with the outcome,” Deb said.

“It was great to see the community interaction and the huge club involvement. It went really well and we had a lot feedback about the terrific atmosphere. I would like to thank the clubs and community groups that volunteered on the day, as well as our major sponsors. We are looking to go bigger next year, targeting more schools and clubs.”

Local boxer Charles Joma was presented with the Sportsperson of the Year award on the day.

The organisers of Keeping Kids on Track also have a new event in the pipeline, which will likely be held on Phillip Island in September.