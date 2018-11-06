Kidnapped teacher launches book

FOUR decades on, the teacher and students involved in the life changing and harrowing 1977 Wooreen school kidnapping united for an emotional book launch recently in Melbourne.

The book titled, Day 9 at Wooreen, was written by kidnapped teacher Rob Hunter.

Some 120 attended the invitation only launch, including seven of the nine kidnapped students

Among those present were Maree McFarlane, Leonie Smith, Ray Argento, Laurene McKenzie, Karina Finch, Rohan McKenzie and Danny Forrester, the truck driver and hero Robin Smith, hitchhiker/truck passenger Ian Webber, owner of the stolen Kombi van Joy Butters (Edward), Muriel Deipenau’s (deceased) sister Mavis, Lindsay Thompson’s son David, former Chief Commissioner of Police Mick Miller’s daughter Jennifer Riley, Victoria Police superintendent Peter O’Neill, and family and friends.

The launch hosted by the Victorian Education Department was held at the Education Building in Treasury Place.

Rob Hunter’s eldest son Andy Hunter acted as master of ceremonies, along with Jeanette Nagorcka, Mr Hunter’s Education Department regional director for North Western Victoria.

Speeches were given by Andy Hunter, Jeanette Nagorcka, Peter O’Neill and Rob Hunter, and during the launch those attending gave a standing ovation for Robin Smith, the log truck driver and hero who helped save the students.

Following the “emotional but healing” book launch where Mr Hunter said lots of tears were shed, the “overcomers” and their families shared a dinner.

Mr Hunter said the whole book launch evening proved to be such “a wonderful time”.

The Day 9 at Wooreen books are available for sale at The Great Southern Star office in Leongatha and the Yarram Standard office.