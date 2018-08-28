Kids turn French

ST LAURENCE’S Primary School in Leongatha was awash with blue, white and red on Monday, August 20 as the school celebrated its annual French day.

With creative and colourful costumes aplenty, the day began with sparklers and the singing of the French national anthem. Gathered parents and onlookers were treated to a parade that featured students dressed as everything from important French figure Napoleon Bonaparte to mime artists, painters and even a snail.

France’s recent glory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup ensured plenty of soccer costumes were present while others dressed as chefs, and wore berets and painted on moustaches.

Activities were plentiful, with both grades 5 and 6 students getting the chance to plan, design and run events. Many iconic French buildings were recreated with students being able to walk through the catacombs and view the Eiffel Tower in 3D. The school even had their own version of The Louvre gallery complete with students posing as statues and the Mona Lisa hanging proudly on the wall.

Like the real Mona Lisa, it was under heavy security from astute guards. Students were also treated to a selection of French films and enjoyed classic delicacies from their very own popup French café.

Of course, it wasn’t all eating and parading. Students learnt about the history of France, its culture, and connection to Australia.