Kinders win

KINDERGARTENS across Gippsland will benefit from additional early childhood development resources.

The State Government recently announced it is rolling out $58.1 million in school readiness funding.

Minister for Early Childhood Education Jenny Mikakos visited White Road Kindergarten in Wonthaggi to deliver the good news on Thursday afternoon.

The rollout – which will come into effect at the end of January, 2019 – will benefit 25 local government areas in Victoria.

All Gippsland kindergartens have been included and will receive a 10 percent funding boost based on the needs of their children.

Ms Mikakos said she will announce the sum of White Road Kindergarten’s funding in the coming weeks.

“We know how important those formative years are in giving children the best start to their education,” she said.

“Australian research tells us that one in five children is starting Prep not ready for school.”

The funding will go towards resources such as speech therapists, child psychologists, social workers, and literacy and numeracy experts.

White Road Kindergarten education leader Kathryn Harrowfield said the biggest challenge the kinder faces is undiagnosed learning and social conditions.

“Approximately 50 percent of our children are disadvantaged in some way, and require extra resources to foster their development,” she said.

Ms Harrowfield said some families wait up to five months to access services and diagnosing conditions can take up to two years.

“This funding will give us access to services. If we can get specialists, it will ease the pressure on families,” she said.

Ms Harrowfield said the kindergarten works with Bass Coast Health and early intervention organisation Noah’s Ark, and is looking forward to enhancing these partnerships.

For White Road Kindergarten, the funding will come into effect at the end of January.