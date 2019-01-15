Knights look for new jousters

Knights women: senior Knights players Breanna Endres and Jordan Rintoule are in need of a coach for the upcoming season.

THE Leongatha Knights Soccer Club is gearing up for the upcoming season starter on April 24, running a come try day last Friday night at its Mary MacKillop training oval.

The Knight’s announced a new committee comprising of president Glenn Bainbridge, vice president Andrea Clifford, secretary Mandy Bongers and treasurer Lynda Abbisogni.

They are also making a call out for new soccer coaches and players, with volunteers also needed to chip in for canteen duty.

“Training is going well at the moment and we’re looking forward to the new season, particularly with a few returning players,” president Glenn Bainbridge said.

“The senior men’s finished 5th last year, whilst our women’s ended up making the semis after their glorious three-peat the previous years.

“At the moment we’ve got pretty good numbers for the Under 8’s, 10’s, 12’s, 14’s and 16’s which are mostly mixed.

“As for training, the Mary MacKillop College have its own grounds staff and it’s in good nick with money well spent.

“We have a good relationship with the (Mary MacKillop’s) business manager and grounds staff.

“Our club received a $180,000 state government grant and we’d like to put funding toward an additional two lights and some pitch upgrades.

“With two lights there are still some dull areas during low lighting and we really need four, even on a smallish ground.

“We’re looking at flattening the training pitch slope as well.

“We put out an online survey recently with our existing members and found canteen duty was a concern and we’re looking at modernising our ageing web site, with a fresh presence. Overall, general insights were positive.

“We’ve got coaching courses running on the 17 and 24 of February and March, run by Mark Cassar from the Gippsland Soccer League, who is also our main link with Football Federation Victoria.

The next come and try day coincides with registration day on February, 15.

At this stage training is Tuesday and Thursday nights, 6-8pm.

A senior women’s coach is currently required by the club and welcomes all inquiries.