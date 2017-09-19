Knights stay strong against Lang Lang

LEONGATHA Knights Reserves took on Lang Lang United in a replay of last year’s Reserves grand final.

Knights and United last played out a four all draw.

The Knights had regular Reserves keeper Shem Murphy in goal and he was tested early when a clearance ricocheted off a Lang Lang player and looked like going in.

Shem was tuned in and was able to make a great save.

Knights started the match with Tom Barker, Tom Rycks, David Simon and Curtis Rintoule in defence.

This represents the strongest defensive four that the Knights team have fielded.

The Leongatha side was able to get the first goal of the match when the Lang Lang keeper came out to a long ball but was only able to clear the ball back into general play, whereby Stuart McNaughton was able to run onto the ball and make a strike that beat the scrambling defenders.

Chris Gale was substituted for Sean Villasevil the Knights attack started to fire.

Matt Wardle and Sean caused some problems for the Lang Lang defenders.

Captain Brian Gannon received the ball in the midfield, quickly turned his marker and put through a long ball for Sean to run on to.

The shot beat the keeper for the Knights’ second goal of the day.

Knights had a Stuart, Brian, Wade Bashaw and Chris Wightman holding the midfield and utilising their passing game to allow Sean and Matt to run onto a number of balls, but the United keeper was able to continue to get a hand on the ball.

The second half saw the introduction of Paul Wynne, with Leongatha looking to continue to hold the ball and attack the Lang Lang goal.

The Knights’ day looked complete when Stuart took a run down the left wing and on his left was able to put the ball high in to the Lang Lang net.

Lang Lang started to respond and when an attacker made a run down the right wing he was able to cross it for a regulation goal.

The Knights were able to get the score back on their side when Chris Gale took a corner only for Lang Lang to clear it out to Brian who was waiting at the top of the square.

His left foot shot through the heavy defence had the keeper unsighted and rebounded in off the left hand goal post.

Brian was taken down inside the box and given a penalty, though the United keeper was able to get a hand on the shot and parry it wide.

Lang Lang found some run, with all out attack they pushed nearly everyone forwards

The long ball in behind the defence allowed the United side to score against the flow and suddenly they had their backs up.

Again the Lang Lang side surged forward and with a long throw down the line, a cross and a goal meant that suddenly they had tightened up the game.

It wasn’t long before the whistle blew for full time.

It was four to three in favour of the Knights.

Lang Lang again proved what a tough side they are to play against.

A grand final now beckons and the Leongatha Knights will play Phillip Island.