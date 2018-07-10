Kongwak recycles in name of fashion

STUDENTS and staff from Kongwak Primary School brought to life the issue of recycling by dressing up with a recycling theme last Friday.

Students dressed as recyclable bags, trees and made their own clothes from newspapers and plastic bags.

The day started with a visit by Lyndal Peterson from South Gippsland Shire Council.

She organised relay games and spoke to the students to help them understand how to correctly dispose of different types of rubbish.

This visit complemented the recent introduction of recycling and compost bins into the school’s classrooms, staffroom and office, set up by senior students.

The compost produced will be beneficial to the great range of fruit and vegetables growing in the school grounds.

Ms Peterson has been helping the Kongwak Primary School community in its journey as a resource smart school over several years and will return to the school in term four to work with staff and students to learn more about the conservation of water.