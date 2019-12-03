Kookaburras see green light



LEADING THE WAY: Neil White batted superbly for the Kookaburras despite his run out, and also fielded well, hitting the stumps just after the opposing batsmen crossed the crease. He now knows not to go for a third run.

SUNDAY’S bus trip for the Kookaburra over-60s team was to the leafy suburb of Canterbury for a game on their turf wicket.

Losing the toss, the opposition was very happy to send us in on a track that was well-grassed and looked as though it could be hard work to bat on.

Initial thoughts were true as the ball seamed around, kept very low and offered lots of promise to the bowlers.

However, the Kookaburra batsmen worked hard, ran well and got off to a good start.

A few quick wickets saw the Kookaburras 4/59 at the halfway mark of their innings though.

It was then that Peter Little and Neil White put on a great 50-run partnership.

It was only ended when Neil decided to go for a third run, only to look up when he was halfway down and realise that the bowler was standing beside the stumps with the ball.

Another collapse followed before Trevor Wilson ensured we achieved what we felt was an excellent 9/156 on a difficult wicket.

Good team performances were: Neil White 30, Peter Little 24, Trevor Wilson 23, Gary Adams 17 and Brian Mitchell 15. Equal top score was extras with 30, lots of byes with the ball running along the pitch and not bouncing.

This also caused many LBW’s and bowls.

Special mention to the Canterbury fielding with six throws at the bright green stumps being direct hits but not soon enough to catch the speedy Kookaburra batsmen.

Michael Angwin 3/32 and Charlie Morris 2/22 had good stints with the ball for Canterbury.

A hearty lunch was held but the weather looked threatening and as we started to bowl a drizzle set in.

The two Peters, Falls and Loos opened and, in what became slippery conditions, bowled a good line and length.

At the start of the 10th over the rain really started and stumps were called, a draw declared with Canterbury 2/24.

Both clubs were happy to declare they were in the best position over a post-match drink where Peter Little received our man of the match award.

A highlight for the Richmond fans was watching Francis Burke open the batting.

However, the real highlight, and also question it raised, was Neil White’s stop and throw from off his knees that was a direct hit to get a runout.

With the number of direct hits on the day the question is should we paint our stumps green as they seem easier to hit? Especially maybe for old cricketers with poor eyesight.

Normally our throws miss by a mile.

This could be something to think about for older cricketers around the world.