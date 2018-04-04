Koonwarra cricketers awarded

KOONWARRA Leongatha RSL Cricket Club finished the season with a fantastic presentation night on Thursday.

The evening began with the junior presentations and medals to all of the Under 12 and Under 14 players.

President Nick Arnup thanked all of the sponsors for their support including Bairs Otago Hotel, Gatha Pizza, McCartin’s Hotel, Lund’s Auto Electrical, Leongatha Auto Wreckers., Buckland Painting and Decorating, Landmark Leongatha, Gippsland Cricket Coaching, BRB Law, Thornton’s Bakery, Grass Up and Matt Cooke Landscaping.

Billy Manicaro received multiple awards in the Under 16’s including batting, bowling and cricketer of the year award. Josh Thomas received the fielding award.

In C Grade, Paris Buckley received the bowling and cricketer of the year award.

Shane Moore received batting and Gaz Sherriff received fielding.

In B Grade Brendan Tomada received an award for batting along with the cricketer of the year award.

Kevin Thorne was awarded for bowling and Mat Wilson for Fielding.

In A Grade, Ben Perry was crowned cricketer of the year.

Sam Hughes received the batting award, Jason Kennedy bowling and Colin McPhee fielding.

The coaches’ award went to Jordan Pickersgill.

Josh Moore received his double hat-trick ball mounted as a trophy along with the best individual player award.

The Rob Wood award for best junior club person went to Dylan Hanily.

The duck award was a four way tie with three ducks each to Josh Hastings, Brock Hastings, Sean Parker and Lockie Smith.

The best club person award went to Lachie Hughes for his tireless work around the club.

The entire Hughes family including Lachie, Linda, Sam, Jack, Eliza and Harry Hoekstra were acknowledged for everything they do for the club.