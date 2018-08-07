Korumburra bounds ahead

THE township of Korumburra is booming on the back of the opening of two new businesses and the imminent opening of a new brewery.

Hundreds of people from throughout Gippsland and Melbourne have poured in for the opening three weekends of new business The Borough which houses Tamsin’s Table Cakeshop and Udder and Hoe cafe and pantry.

In a town where most Sundays are quiet, on this recent Sunday it was hard to secure a car space.

And the opening of a new brewery in the town this Saturday, August 11 will also boost numbers further; fuelling tourism to Korumburra with its Coal Creek attraction set to benefit from the spin-off.

According to The Borough developer and bike shop owner John Kennedy and owners Tamsyn Carvan (Tamsyn’s Table Cakeshop) and Jacob Blackney (Udder and Hoe), the last two weeks of trade have been sensational.

Mr Blackney said the new venture had been very well received.

“We provide a brunch style menu with most produce sourced from throughout Gippsland if not Victoria,” Mr Blackney said.

There is a section for bulk dry foods including a selection of pastas.

Orange juice is freshly squeezed on the spot.

Tamsin Carvan told The Star the response had been overwhelming with people coming from all over Gippsland and from Melbourne to check out the new store, which originally was the Coles Variety Store for many years.

“We’ve always wanted to do this first and foremost for the locals, but have been honoured by the support we’ve had from further afield,” Mrs Carvan said.

“This business has formed out of a collaboration between like minded, passionate people.”

She said the whole store is single use plastic free with no takeaway plastic cups. All milk is purchased in 15 litre stainless steel containers and decantered into glass bottles. This removes any need for disposable plastic bottles.

“The amount of plastic in our society is a huge international problem and we had to take a stand. We have been overwhelmed with support,” Mrs Carvan said.

A cosy wood heater in the middle of the store amply warms the building, with plenty of natural light coming in.

Future plans include obtaining a liquor licence so people can sip on a wine if they wish or purchase a bottle to take home.