Korumburra business getting stronger

THE Korumburra Business Association has just broken the 100 member mark which is a great sign for business in the town.

South Gippsland Shire Council mayor Lorraine Brunt was in attendance at last Thursday’s annual general meeting at the Burra Brewery and lauded the work that the association has been doing over the previous 12 months.

“Being at this meeting last year and compared to this year feels very different,” Cr Brunt said.

“The Korumburra Business Association has gone from strength to strength and completely re-energised Commercial Street and the community.”

Ms Brunt said new businesses like the Burra Brewery were encouraging to see and will inspire others to pursue their dream of owning their own business.

“When the Korumburra Business Association and South Gippsland Shire Council work together as friends and not enemies things can really happen for the better,” Cr Brunt said.

Some important changes have been made to the committee.

After eight years in the association, holding a range of significant roles including treasurer and most recently, vice president, Brian Hess stepped down to give others an opportunity in power.

Following suit was Adrian Hughes, who left the committee after two years of service.

Kate McDowell Murphy was unanimously voted in to replace the outgoing Mr Hess as the association’s vice president while Gil Freeman and Paul Whelan also officially joined the committee.

Taking place at the recently opened Burra Brewery, Korumburra Business Association president Noelene Cosson proudly announced that the association had reached over 100 members fuelled by their partnership with the Prom Country Regional Tourism.

Key projects and areas that were attended to throughout the meeting included the Pick my Project competition and the Karmai worm project.

Secretary Shirley Arestia informed those in attendance to vote for the numerous projects Korumburra has entered in Pick my Project — a state wide competition in which towns can earn grants from the state government. Ms Arestia highlighted the Southern Lights Winter Festival and asked attendees to go online and vote for the festival.

President Noelene Cosson also updated members on the latest from the Karmai work project, saying the latest plan is to create a mosaic near the train line.