Korumburra claim U16s flag

Cobra’s triumph: front from left, Korumburra Cobra’s U16 Josh Checkley, Jacob Whiteside, Tom Crocker, Toby Gale, Joey McNeil, Jaxon Checkley and back from left, Scott Checkley, Tiah Cavigan, Ryan Sinclair, Jono Bishop, Evan Allaway, Jacob Wrigley, Eli Hearn and Addam Sinclair claimed ultimate victory in the grand final held at Leongatha on Sunday morning.

KORUMBURRA won the Leongatha and District Cricket Association U16 grand final at Leongatha Recreation Reserve against Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak (OMK) on Sunday.

The two sides were evenly balanced with good batsmen and bowlers.

An intriguing match was on the cards, with the game depending on a couple of good performances from the top guns of either team.

Korumburra’s win meant the association has seen seven different clubs win the premiership in seven years.

Korumburra won the toss and batted first with Tom Crocker and Jacob Whiteside opening the batting.

Joel Cuman and Mitch Sawyers took the new ball for OMK.

Tom Crocker was first to go for one when he tickled a ball through to keeper Mitch McGrath off Mitch Sawyers.

Jacob was joined by John Bishop and they batted for 30 overs before John retired for 22 and was replaced by Evan Allaway to try and pick up the scoring rate for the last 16 overs of the innings.

On 113, Evan was caught by Ethan Lamers for five off Benjamin Campbell.

Jacob Whiteside was caught and bowled by Tyson Twite for 48.

Jacob Wrigley was then caught by Will Whiteside for eight, Jaxon Checkley was run out for eight and Joshua Checkley was caught by Mitch Sawyers for two.

Ryan Sinclair nine and Toby Gale one were both not out as Korumburra pushed to increase the scoring rate.

It finished at eight for 154 off 50 overs.

Wicket takers for OMK were Joel Cuman two for 22, Mitch Sawyers one for 17, Tyson Twite one for 28 and Benjamin Campbell one for three.

Other bowlers were Ethan Lamers zero for 22, Jaxon Hayes zero for 28 and Luke Walker zero for 12.

All tried hard but wides and no balls with sundries totalling 50 was not what OMK were hoping to achieve from its bowling.

OMK batted after the break with Joel Cuman and Ethan Lamers opening against Evan Allaway and Tom Crocker.

This partnership was crucial for OMK chances.

They started well and reached 48 before Joel edged a ball to keeper Jacob Wrigley off Tom Crocker for eight.

Next over, the crucial wicket of Ethan Lamers fell when he was caught by Ryan Sinclair off Jacob Whiteside for 28.

It would take a huge effort from there to get home but, to the credit the OMK boys, they knuckled down and fought it right out.

Mitch McGrath and Tyson Twite were going along okay when at 70 Tyson was bowled by Ryan Sinclair for nine.

Brock Furness joined Mitch and they hung around for awhile until Brock was run out for one.

OMK was four for 76.

Luke Walker joined Mitch and they added 33 before Luke was run out for 19 from a bad call at 109.

It was up to Mitch McGrath to steer OMK home if it had a chance but in his efforts to force the pace he was bowled by Evan Allaway for a patient 24.

Wickets then fell quickly with Benjamin bowled by Evan without scoring.

Jacob Whiteside had Jaxon Hayes caught for one.

Jaxon Checkley finished the innings off bowling Mitch Sawyer six.

Will Whiteside didn’t score and Tate Wickens was not out.

OMK was all out 117 for, 37 runs short.

Wicket takers in a very disciplined bowling attack were Evan Allaway two for 17, Tom Crocker one for 26, Jacob Whiteside two for 29, Ryan Sinclair one for 14 and Jaxon Checkley two for four with Elijah Hearn zero for nine.

Man of the match, awarded by umpires Alan Jordan and Ken Scrimshaw, went to Jacob Whiteside for his very good 48 and two for 29.

Korumburra deserved the premiership with two good efforts over the semi and the grand final.

Well done to Scott Checkley and the boys from Korumburra on their efforts.

U16s have some exciting cricketers in the ranks and hopefully these lads continue in the game of cricket; a great game to be involved in.

Senior cricketers and clubs have a responsibility to look after these lads and the talent in the younger age groups coming through.