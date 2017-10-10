Korumburra drives path to repair

THE footpath from Korumburra Secondary College to Radovick Street in Korumburra has undergone temporary maintenance, however strong community support is necessary if more substantial works are to be achieved.

After requests from the community, South Gippsland Shire Council has filled potholes in the track with bitumen and repaired drains.

The path is yet to receive major works as the required width is not available along the road reserve and the project may require some land to be acquired before it proceeds.

The project has been identified as the number three priority in council’s recently adopted Paths and Trail Strategy, but may need strong community support to drive it.

A section of the cycle network, Jumbunna Road, is listed on VicRoads’ Principal Bicycle Network and Strategic Cycling Corridors Gippsland as a priority and as such may be eligible for funding from VicRoads.

“It is important to re-establish the trail into a shared pathway as it will encourage students to cycle or walk safely to and from school. It will also encourage students to exercise and live an active healthy lifestyle,” Cr Lorraine Brunt said.

“It is important the community sees this project as a priority by getting behind it and campaigning to gain external funding.

“Although council has done some temporary maintenance on a poorly maintained asset, the life span has been exceeded.”

Korumburra Business Association president Noelene Cosson said the association was concerned about the state of the walking track and the reflection it has on Korumburra.

“This is the entry point to the town from the coast and looks very neglected,” Mrs Cosson said.

“It has been great to see the maintenance work completed as promised but it will be lucky to get through to winter before more will be needed.

“Not only is the track used by the secondary college students, it is the only walking track in town and people regularly used as it part of their exercise regime.

“It has great potential to be a wonderful facility for the town and with the proposed upgrade involving a width that will be suitable for bikes and pedestrians, we must keep pushing forward to get to that step.”

Terry Waycott of Korumburra first brought the condition of the walking track to council’s attention.

“I was very pleased to get a positive response from council,” he said.

“Our energy is now focused on keeping the momentum going. The community needs to get

involved.”