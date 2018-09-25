Korumburra students give back to school

THIS year’s class of Year 12 students at Korumburra Secondary College showed their appreciation for the school’s community by holding a fete last Tuesday.

The fete aimed to give thanks to fellow students for the curtsey extended to Year 12 students during a stressful few months while also highlighting the work done by teachers.

Numerous stalls were set up with senior students offering a range of treats including show bags, fairly floss, ice cream and soft drink.

An ultra competitive but respectful game of mat ball pitted Year 12 students against teachers while a raffle that helps fund further Year 12 celebratory activities was also held.

Korumburra Secondary College principal Vaya Dauphin said the Year 12 students have worked diligently all year and deserved to have some wholesome fun.

“The end of Year 12 has generally been marked with students doing silly things which never seemed to make much sense,” Ms Dauphin said.

“With the fete the senior students are able to give thanks to the school’s community and have fun while also being able to fund other activities for themselves next term.”

Other planned events include indulging in a massive breakfast and a day of laser tag.

Ms Dauphin said despite some interruptions, Year 12 students have performed extremely well over the course of the year.

“The students have shown a good deal of resilience,” Ms Dauphin said.

“With our new buildings opening up earlier this year they had to deal with the changeover which they did with no complaint.”

Ms Dauphin said she has high hopes for the students as they prepare for exams at the end of October.

“We have some senior students who have big aspirations in the future and we are really excited to see how they go in the exams,” Ms Dauphin said.

“Regardless of that though, we are proud of the way they have carried themselves this year.”