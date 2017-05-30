Korumburra unveils dreams

THE future direction of Korumburra as chosen by the community was unveiled last Thursday.

The Korumburra Round Table – a group representing the community – launched the Korumburra Community Directions Statement.

“The timing couldn’t have been better for the Korumburra Round Table to deliver the community directions statement,” president of the Korumburra Round Table PeeWee Lewis said.

The community direction statement was produced under the leadership of the Korumburra Round Table, with comprehensive community engagement.

The vision states that in the year 2026 Korumburra will be defined as a thriving and sustainable town, where the rural town characteristics and a relationship to the rolling agricultural hills of South Gippsland have been retained and are valued.

On top of the project priority list is implementation of the Korumburra Streetscape Plan.

Next on the list of priorities is repurposing the railway station buildings, followed by creating a skate park or youth precinct, repurposing the old nursery site and creating an off leash dog area and the Botanic Park development.

Then there is upgrading the walking track from town to Korumburra Secondary College, capital works at the Korumburra Recreation Centre and capital works at the Korumburra Soccer Club.

The Korumburra Round Table aspires to have a vibrant town centre as the primary location for business, retail, entertainment and community activities and to provide a range of goods, services and facilities for residents and tourists by the year 2026.

The 2017 document will be used as reference for any individuals or organisations wishing to understand more about the aspirations of the Korumburra community.

The purpose of the Korumburra Community Plan is to provide the opportunity for the community to discuss and decide the future it sees for itself.

Hard copies of the document are available at the Korumburra Library and Milpara Community House.

Electronic updates will be available via social media and will be distributed regularly.