Korumburra vies for revamp

THE main street of Korumburra is an immediate safety concern, residents say.

Korumburra Business Association has been lobbying South Gippsland Shire Council to bring the much needed Korumburra streetscape forward, but anticipates funding will not become available until 2020-2021 budget is released.

In the meantime, residents are concerned about pedestrian safety and driver patience in the Korumburra central business district.

Vice president of the association Brian Hess voiced some of his concerns at a VicRoads forum held in Korumburra last Wednesday.

“We are looking for better transport links, especially in the town centre near the top pub,” he said.

“The volume of truck traffic is increasing in town and there are certain safety risks involved. We want to see the centre of Korumburra redeveloped into a single vehicle lane with traffic calming devices to make it easier for people to come into the town and shop safely.”

Mr Hess said drivers come around the bends at the top of the main street at unsafe speeds, which causes difficulty for other drivers attempting to parallel park close to the shops.

Association president Noelene Cosson shared the same concerns.

“Drivers jockey for the top position at the top dogleg, which becomes extremely dangerous. It’s a job that needs to be done sooner rather than later,” she said.

“We have taken every opportunity to try to push this forward.”

Mr Hess said the streetscape would improve liveability in Korumburra and reduce the chance of serious accidents.

“A couple of years ago, a truck slid into the pub and caused great hardship. There are near misses in the area all the time. Some say Korumburra is charmed because nothing serious has happened,” she said.

Korumburra has a detailed design plan for the streetscape ready to go; it just needs the funding.

Although VicRoads did not provide an immediate solution to the association on the day, Mr Hess said the representatives were open minded and it was a great opportunity to keep Korumburra in the conversation.