Korumburra’s top guns

KORUMBURRA Gun Club members Jack Stockdale from Koonwarra and Charlie Cook from Dalyston have returned from the NSW Clay Target Association state skeet carnival on top.

Jack, 18, won the overall 20 gauge skeet title, and came first in the AA grade skeet doubles and second in the AA 100 target skeet championship as well as the overall high gun championship.

At the end of the weekend, Jack also became the ninth person in Australia to achieve the grand slam.

To achieve the grand slam in skeet, a competitor needs to shoot 200 straight in 12 gauge, 100 straight in 20 gauge and 100 in doubles.

“I had the 12 gauge and the doubles, and in NSW I achieved the 20 gauge section,” he said.

Jack’s skeet shooting skills will be tested even more in early October, when he heads to Texas in the United States to compete in the 2018 World Skeet Championships.

It will be Jack’s second time competing in America, but his first time wearing the coveted greet jacket, only given to Australia’s top five skeet shooters.

“I am looking forward to the competition and shooting for Australia. Making the Australian team is pretty incredible, they only take the top five people,” he said.

“My goal when I first started was to get the Australian shooting jacket. In skeet, that is really hard to do.”

Jack is the third shooter from the Korumburra club to receive a green jacket.

While there are plenty of competitions between now and then, in November 2019, Jack will head to Christchurch in New Zealand as part of Australia’s Glenn Trophy team.

The Glenn Trophy is an annual skeet event between Australia and New Zealand.

Charlie, 16, competed in the junior competition of the NSW shoot, winning the junior 410 gauge championship and the junior high gun championship.

Charlie will travel to Tasmania and New Zealand later in the year to compete.

He said his major goal was the make the Glenn Trophy team once he turns 18.

“I am also working towards making the open Victorian team next year and want to win the junior high gun championship this year as well,” he said.

Charlie recently picked up a sponsorship deal from Perazzi.

He said it was great to have a gun from Perazzi to compete with for the next two years.

“I would like to thank Perazzi and Leigh Roberts. Leigh has coached me along the way and helped me get to my best,” he said.

“I also want to thank mum and dad, Bill and Caroline.”

Jack had sponsors Blaser, Briley, Remington and Mialls Gun Shop to thank, as well as his parents, Judy and Tim.

Korumburra Gun Club president Trent Tobias said it was imperative for competitive shooters to get support, because it was an expensive sport.

“In a week, they could spend over $100 just in ammunition for practice. Add a competition on top of that and it would easily be doubled,” he said.

“The club is extremely proud of these two and their achievements. They are great ambassadors for the club and the sport.”