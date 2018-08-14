Lack of top calves limits butchers’ choices

There were approximately 1070 export of which 750 were cows and 150 young cattle penned representing a decrease of 110 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present but not all operating fully in a mixed market. Quality was limited with prime cattle in short supply and cows representing more than half of the sale.

Secondary vealers sold to strong demand from butchers owing to a lack of well finished calves. There was a run of early weaned autumn calves sold at open auction which met with little to no processor demand.

Trade cattle were generally dearer for the limited selection with grass heifers suited to the trade lifting 7c/kg. The limited selection of grown steers and bullocks showing some finish improved 3c to 7c with leaner lots back 5c/kg.

A sprinkling of heavy weight grown heifers gained 10c/kg. Heavy Friesian manufacturing steers sold 4c dearer while the crossbred portion eased 5c/kg. Most cows sold 5c to 10c cheaper with the higher yielding heavy Friesians slipping 20c/kg.

Heavy bulls gained a few cents.

Vealers reached a top of 320c/kg. A pen of yearling trade steers made 297c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold from 265c to 291c/kg.

Grown steers made between 285c and 310c/kg. Bullocks sold between 292c and 305c/kg. Heavy grown heifers made from 239c to 270c/kg.

Heavy Friesian manufacturing steers sold from 235c to 255c with the crossbred portion from 240c to 289c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows made between 120c and 215c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold mostly between 169c and 233c/kg.

Better shaped heavy bulls made from 221c to 245c with the dairy lots from 197c to 225c/kg.