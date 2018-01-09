Ladies’ day treat at Stony Creek Racing Club

IT was a massive day at the Stony Creek Racing Club yesterday, Monday, January 8.

Not only were the children entertained with Chris Humfrey’s Wild Action Zoo, the ladies had a lovely day out as well.

The Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club organised this year’s Pink Roses Ladies’ Marquee, with major sponsor Sisterhood Women’s Travel.

Around 70 women enjoyed the day in the marquee, and a percentage of the profits will go back into the surf life saving club for vital equipment.

“It was a fabulous day. It was the first time we’ve been asked to do something like this and we were very excited,” co-organiser Megan Watson said.

Kongwak artist Fiona Kennedy was thanked for having four artworks on display, which helped add an extra touch of elegance in the marquee.

Club CEO Sarah Wolf was thrilled with the outcome of the day.

“People began queuing up at 11.30am to come in, so the club is becoming a great holiday destination for families,” she said.

“Chris (Humfrey) is always a real drawcard for children. They love coming along and seeing native animals they wouldn’t ordinarily get to see.

“The Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club did a great job with the marquee; it’s been a wonderful day.”

Ms Wolf said there was a good field with 101 entries, and the track was in great condition, considering the club held a meeting very recently.