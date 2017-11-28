Landcare groups share in $100,000

WEST Gippsland Catchment Management Authority (WGCMA) has provided $100,000 in funding split between 24 Landcare groups.

Announcing the funding, WGCMA chief executive officer Martin Fuller said Landcare was a long-time partner in the region.

“We work with Landcare to help deliver successful and effective natural resource management projects,” he said.

“The support grants will help Landcare volunteers in our region to continue to do the amazing work they have been doing for over 30 years.”

The funding was small grants up to $5000 for projects addressing local concerns.

“Funding Landcare groups to complete projects specific to their individual goals is hugely important to maintaining strong and healthy groups,” Mr Fuller said.

“In addition to this, our research shows that for every one dollar spent on ‘on ground’ works, there is at least three dollars in social benefit that flows through to the Landcare group, its members and the local community.

“Every Landcare group is unique, and it is fantastic we were able to support an incredible breadth of projects right across the region ranging from the Neerim Frog Festival to mapping of past projects to running a student film festival on the benefits of citizen science,” Mr Fuller said.

South Gippsland recipients were:

• 3 Creeks Landcare Group – bird monitoring project, $5000;

• Anderson Inlet Landcare Group – bird monitoring project, $5000;

• Korumburra Landcare Group – bird monitoring project, $5000;

• Wonthaggi Urban Landcare Group – bird monitoring project, $5000;

• Mount Worth Landcare Group – mapping of past project and revegetation sites, $5000;

• Gippsland Agroforestry Network – case study on the processes of the timber production from the growing of the tree through to milling and marketing, $3000;

• Franklin River Landcare Group – weed control and planting of 6000 plants, $5000;

• Arawata/Mt Eccles Landcare Group – weed control (sweet pittosporum) in the Hammans Bush reserve, $5000;

• South Gippsland Landcare Network – develop a landholder support program, $5000;

• Nerrena Landcare Network – planting and weed control at the Koonwarra Recreation Reserve along the Tarwin River, $2500;

• Mardan Mirboo North Landcare Network – implement the Strzelecki Koala Corridor Plan for the Mardan-Mirboo North Landcare area, $2500;

• Yarram Yarram Landcare Network – develop, design and print of investment prospectus, targeted at private enterprise, $5000;

• Yarram Urban Landcare Group – Bug Blitz program with school children, $5000;

Jack and Albert Rivers Restoration Project – a student film fe • stival to feature the work of Landcare and student citizen science, $5000;

• Corner Inlet Blackberry Action Group – weed management plans for landholders, $3000; and

• Albert River Landcare Group – reinvigoration of Albert River Landcare Group, $2000.

For more information on the grants, please contact your local Landcare network or WGCMA’s Regional Landcare program officer Kathleen Brack on 1300 094 262.