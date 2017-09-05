LDNA netball grand finals
THE Leongatha and District Netball Association held it’s grand finals on Saturday with three different clubs taking out the titles across four levels.
RESULTS:
13 & Under: Mirboo North Purple 30 d Mirboo North Gold 18.
15 & Under: Meeniyan & District 24 d Town Black 13.
17 & Under / C Grade: Mirboo North Purple 61 d Meeniyan & District 31.
Open: Town Black 44 d Mt Eccles Blue 38.
Under 13: premiers Mirboo North purple, back from left Eve Cornell, Meg Harris, Caterina Reiske, Chloe Beedall, Lexie Redpath and Pam Pincini and front from left Ella Snell, Flynn Burgess-Pincini, Bianca Fahey and Nikita Giardina.
Under 15: premiers Meeniyan and District, back from left, Issy Calcott, Fleur Timmins, Lily Caithness, Shania Stewart-Taylor and Oliver Calcott, front from left Brigid Johnson and Jesseme Jarvis. Not pictured, Holly DeGaris and Paige DaCosta.
Under 17/CGrade: premiers Mirboo North, back from left Felicity Poland, Toni Brand, Mitchell Worsfold, Ashleigh Poland and Samantha Clerk, front from left Lilly Worsfold, Jodie Pincini, Flynn Burgess-Pincini and Anita Gourlay.
Open: premiers Town Black, back from left Kerri Palmer, Lorri McKenzie, Jemma Cornell, Andrea Pearce and front from left Lauren Baudinette, Stacie Whitton, Erin Baudinette and Emma Smith.
Best and fairest: back from left, Open winner Michelle Chandler, Under 17/C Grade runner up Chelsea Hofman, Under 17/C Grade winner Alfred Herbert, Open runner up Andrea Pearce and Under 13 winner Oliver Calcott. Front from left, Under 15 winner Nikita Giardina, Under 13 runner up Flynn Burgess-Pincini and joint Under 15 runners up Georgia Burns and Evie Bath.
