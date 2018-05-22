LDNA shoots for new courts

AN $800,000 redevelopment of Leongatha’s popular netball complex is proposed to bring the facility into the modern age.

Leongatha and District Netball Association (LDNA) officials have revealed plans for seven new courts at the Leongatha Recreation Reserve.

The existing eight courts need re-surfacing and do not comply with safety standards. Netball Victoria requires bigger courts with adequate surrounding space for umpires and players to run-off without colliding with obstacles such as seating.

New courts also have the potential to attract even more people to netball.

LDNA president Anna Patterson last Wednesday urged South Gippsland Shire Council to seek funding of $500,000 on the LDNA’s behalf, from the State Government’s 2018-19 Female Friendly Facilities Fund.

Council has been asked to contribute $150,000 and the LDNA is able to also pay $150,000.

Mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt was delighted by the proposal.

“I’m certainly saying ‘yes’, I would love to support this project,” she said.

Mrs Patterson told council, “LDNA’s current court setup is not compliant”.

“We want to provide a safe environment to reduce the potential for injury,” she said.

“This project will improve the experience for women and girls, and will encourage greater senior and junior participation.”

The project will feature seven new asphalt courts on the site where eight courts now exist. The additional space required to meet Netball Victoria requirements and to extend the courts will result in the loss of one court.

New bright competition 200 lux lighting, fencing and retaining walls will be built, new goal posts installed and there is potential for an acrylic surface coating of the courts, pending funding.

Spectators and officials will have improved visibility. The complex could be expanded to the east and south-west in the future.

The LDNA proposes to have access to the two new courts to be built by the Leongatha Football Netball Club on the reserve site.

A survey by the LDNA found the surface of the LDNA courts and run-off space to be the top concerns of 304 people asked.

That study also found that just as many LDNA members lived within 25km of the courts as within five kilometres.

Consultant Michael Dawson of Sustainability Business Works has prepared a business development plan for the court redevelopment project on behalf of the LDNA.

He found the LDNA is a most popular competition, with seven clubs and 95 teams in 2017, up from five clubs and 48 teams in 2010, including twilight competition.

Clubs from adjoining leagues enter teams of players surplus to their home competitions, in which clubs can only field one team per age group.

For example, Inverloch-Kongwak Football Netball Club has five teams and Korumburra-Bena Football Netball Club has one team in the LDNA

In 2017, 563 players were part of LDNA, compared to 384 in 2010.

With South Gippsland’s population expected to grow by 17 percent by 2031, the popularity of netball is expected to continue to grow in the region, with one in 24 residents now playing netball – higher than the Gippsland average of one in 33.

Approximately 95 people are on the LDNA courts at any one time on Saturday mornings.