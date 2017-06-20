Lead role a dream fulfilled

THE Watsford name is synonymous with Leongatha Lyric Theatre and the next generation is continuing to make an impression.

Yasmine Watsford will play the lead role of Tracy Turnblad in Lyric’s production of Hairspray next month.

This will be Watsford’s first lead part with Lyric, after attending Lyric rehearsals and shows since she was three, as the grand-daughter of Lyric life members John and Val Watsford.

The Leongatha woman performed as part of the ensemble for Gypsy, Mary Poppins, The Wizard of Oz and Blood Brothers.

“Tracy is one of my bucketlist roles. She’s just a fun character. I love the songs Tracy sings and just how crazy she gets to dance,” Watsford said.

Among her favourite songs are the ballad I Can Hear the Bells and You Can’t Stop the Beat, the powerful finale to the musical.

“The show is more singing than dialogue and I love it. Singing is my life,” Watsford said.

Watsford describes Turnblad as a high school student who loves dancing but is struggling with racist America in the 1960s.

“She can’t understand why there is segregation between black and white, and chubby and less pretty people and attractive people, in the community,” she said.

“She just wants everyone to have a good time and be able to dance together.”

Turnblad auditions for the Corny Collins Show but is rejected on account of her size, but by developing her dance skills, she proves too good for the producers to refuse.

She continues to push for racial equity, an act that lands her in prison, from which she escapes with the aid of her boyfriend, and eventually segregation is overturned.

“It’s a really fun show. It’s definitely a whole family experience,” Watsford said.

“Children will love it because it’s so bright and colourful. It has a lot of reference to the sixties and lots of the older generation will get that.

“There are some adult jokes that will go over children’s heads so there is nothing too crude.”

Hairspray starts at Leongatha’s Mesley Hall on July 7 and runs for 13 shows until July 22.

“Being involved with Lyric is a way of making lifelong friends and I’ve made so many great friends from among the cast,” Watsford said.