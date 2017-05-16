Learn heart attack symptoms, says MP

GIPPSLAND South MLA Danny O’Brien is urging people to learn the symptoms of a heart attack after his own health scare on Friday.

He was returning home from parliamentary duties in Melbourne when he recognised the symptoms of a serious heart attack.

Mr O’Brien was able to divert to Casey Hospital at Berwick and was then transferred to Monash Health where he said “received excellent and quick treatment”.

“I thank all the staff at both hospitals for their excellent work. I am now feeling fine and should make a complete recovery,” he said.

“At 43, not overweight and having never been a smoker or heavy drinker, the incident came as a complete surprise. However, I was lucky that I recognised the symptoms and sought medical treatment quickly.

“This is a good lesson for all of us. As I have discovered, there is not necessarily a ‘typical’ candidate for a heart attack. If you feel not quite right, seek help immediately. As the Heart Foundation says, ‘It’s OK to call’.”

Symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain, shoulder, neck, arm and back pain or discomfort, nausea, hot and cold sweats and a general feeling of being unwell.

“You may also feel dizzy or light-headed or have a choking feeling in the back of your throat,” he said.

Mr O’Brien is under medical orders to take time to recover fully, but in the meantime his staff will continue to help with constituent matters, along with his Upper House colleague, Member for Eastern Victoria, Melina Bath.

“I thank Gippslanders for the many messages of support I have already received,” he said.