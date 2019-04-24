Learning about life skills
THE kids came out to play at Foster recently enticed by a youth event organised at Manna Gum Community House.
Titled, Step Up, the children were invited to try their hand on such things as making a wooden tool box and using computers to design posters featuring themselves flying through the sky.
Organiser Rebecca Matthews pulled the event together and while the attendance was only small those who came had a big smile on their faces.
Local Rotary club members also came along to work with the children on life skill games.
