Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 | Posted by

Len and Ethel’s life of love

Ethel and Len Hanks marked 60 years of marriage.

FRIENDS and family from across the generations helped Len and Ethel Hanks celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

The Meeniyan couple held an event at the Meeniyan Hall.

They married on May 16, 1959 at the Methodist Church in Leongatha, and were the 14th couple to do so.

Minister Charles King officiated.

After a honeymoon to Mount Gambier, the couple sharefarmed at Nerrena, Outtrim, Stony Creek and Woodside, before moving to Meeniyan.

Christmas and family gatherings are always large affairs at the Hanks household, with up to 40 people sitting down for meals.

The couple received congratulatory messages from the Queen, Governor General, Prime Minister, Premier and others.

 

 

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=28984

Posted by on Jun 12 2019. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added