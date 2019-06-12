Posted by brad

Len and Ethel’s life of love

Ethel and Len Hanks marked 60 years of marriage.

FRIENDS and family from across the generations helped Len and Ethel Hanks celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

The Meeniyan couple held an event at the Meeniyan Hall.

They married on May 16, 1959 at the Methodist Church in Leongatha, and were the 14th couple to do so.

Minister Charles King officiated.

After a honeymoon to Mount Gambier, the couple sharefarmed at Nerrena, Outtrim, Stony Creek and Woodside, before moving to Meeniyan.

Christmas and family gatherings are always large affairs at the Hanks household, with up to 40 people sitting down for meals.

The couple received congratulatory messages from the Queen, Governor General, Prime Minister, Premier and others.