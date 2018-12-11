Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 | Posted by

Lennie’s story rides again

AGE is no barrier to the energy and vitality of Beryl Ferrier who launched her book Encore Lennie – the story behind the statue at Leongatha RSL Sub-branch on Saturday.
Launched to a full house of close and distant relatives of the famous Lennie Gwyther, Beryl Ferrier said she was overwhelmed and pleased to be part of such an occasion.
Mrs Ferrier travelled from her home on the Gold Coast in Queensland for the launch which saw more than 100 people attend.
Mrs Ferrier – nee Gwyther – is the sister of Lennie Gwyther who was nine when he rode 1000km on horseback to Sydney to see the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, as a reward for caring for his family’s farm at Koonwarra after his father was injured.
The book is a tribute to Ms Ferrier’s niece, Julie Campbell of Mardan, who encouraged her to meet the then mayor of South Gippsland Shire Council, Bob Newton, to discuss Mr Newton’s proposal for a statue.
He drove the campaign to erect the statue, with a committee of dedicated volunteers.
A billboard with greater detail on Lennie’s adventure is being planned to be erected at the statue site and a blueprint of the billboard was on display at the launch.
“I could not have done this without Julie Campbell, who if she was charged for all the hundreds of phone calls she made to organise this, it would have been thousands,” Mrs Ferrier said.
“It’s fantastic how much support I have received throughout the whole process of this book and also to be able to launch it today.”

New book: Lennie Gwyther’s sister and author Beryl Ferrier was at the Leongatha RSL Sub-branch on Saturday to launch her new book about the effort to build a statue in Leongatha, honouring her brother. She is in front of a diagram for a proposed information board at the statue in Anderson Street, Leongatha.

