Lennon story takes to stage

A ONE act play festival offers audience members a great variety of relatively short plays in a friendly theatrical competition with awards and cash prizes for the actors.

It also provides an opportunity for locals to see new works written and performed by emerging theatre-makers while sampling from a smorgasbord of wonderful theatrical talent.

There are usually about four plays in a session and people are welcome to come and go between the plays, stay for a whole session or see every play in the entire festival.

FAMDA will be hosting its eighteenth one act play festival at the Foster War Memorial Arts Centre on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26.

The South Gippsland One Act Play Festival has grown to become one of the biggest festivals of its type in Victoria thanks to sponsorship provided by the Toora Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank.

South Gippslanders are invited to make the most of the chance to enjoy some or all of the huge variety of plays on offer at a friendly festival with great entertainment, good company, good heating and good old fashioned hospitality with seating in a combination of cabaret and concert styles.

The Young Players Festival will kick off proceedings at 10am Saturday with performers from as far afield as Phillip Island and Bairnsdale with extra local input from Koonwarra Village School and Foster Primary School.

The main festival offers 15 plays divided into four sessions with a program specially designed to have something local, something regional and a Melbourne play in each session.

One play featuring a huge amount of local flavour is called The Day They Shot John Lennon, set in New York on Monday, December 8, 1980 as thousands of people gathered outside Lennon’s apartment and in Central Park opposite to mark the moment.

In this short play by James McLure we are reminded of the feeling and spirit of the times. ‘Imagine all the people living life in peace’ and ‘Make love, not war’ were the slogans of the day.

Nine characters on the street reflect on the impact of John Lennon and the Beatles on their lives, providing the audience with amusing and heartwarming conversations.

The local flavour comes with actors who have performed previously with FAMDA, Leongatha Lyric, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group and/or MoArtz from Moe.

Three teenagers, played by Danielle Strini, Will Thatcher and Kate Hayes, look to their futures, two single professionals (Julie Strini and Denis McGrath) are looking for love, a lonely old man, played by Chris Pappas, reaches out to a young black kid (Chenneth Weeraratne), while two damaged Vietnam vets (Mark Ebit and Carmelo Pereras) are making a living on the streets.

The Day They Shot John Lennon, directed by Sue Lindsay, will get an airing at the Anglesea One Act Play Festival on August 18 before its staging at the South Gippsland One Act Play Festival on Sunday afternoon, August 26.

Check out more details about the intriguing mix of exciting plays coming to Foster on August 25 and 26 via www.famda.org.au