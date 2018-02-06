Leongatha college grows

LEONGATHA Secondary College (LSC) welcomed 95 Year 7 students from across the region to the college on Tuesday, January 30.

Principal Wayne Chester said the college’s overall numbers have increased again and the college now has 580 students.

New staff members Lucy Bowman and Chris Van Pelt will be taking on a teaching role at the college this year and three teachers have returned from leave: Russell Ogden, Tarryn Boden and Penny Lester.

The 2018 Outdoor Education trainee is Archie Leggett.

Upcoming exciting dates include the college swimming sports to be held on Friday, February 9; the Year 12 study skills day on Monday, February 12; and Year 7 camp, also on the Monday.