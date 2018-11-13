Posted by brad

Leongatha commemorates centenary

LEONGATHA gathered at the cenotaph to pay respects to its ex servicemen and women on Remembrance Day on Sunday, to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice.

The community was invited to attend the service and lay a wreath.

A special wreath was sent to Leongatha through local former serviceman Tom Parsons.

This wreath is sent from Ken Fraser every year. Mr Fraser is from England and wrote to Mr Parsons to say the wreath is his way of saying thank you to the Commonwealth men and women who gave their lives for freedom.

Leongatha RSL president Ken Wanklyn made the opening address.

“Today at 11am on this, the 11th day of November, 2018, we mark the 100th anniversary of the silencing of the guns on the Western Front in Europe and the signing of an armistice between Germany and the Allies, this ending World War One,” he said.

“Armistice Day, or Remembrance Day as it is now generally known, originally commemorated the end of World War One; especially those who died. After World War Two, it became a day to commemorate all war dead.

“The incredible sacrifice our forebears made during the year 1914 to this day in 1918 so we may live in peace must never be forgotten, nor should the sacrifice of those who have served our nation in subsequent conflicts or peacekeeping roles.”

The guest speaker was David Morgan from Ramahyuck District Aboriginal Corp.

Mr Morgan spoke about the Indigenous Australians who enlisted to serve the nation for loyalty, patriotism and equality.

Mr Morgan listed all Gippsland based Indigenous veterans by name in a show of respect for their service.

“If it weren’t for their sacrifice, Australia would not be the country it is today,” he said.

South Gippsland Brass Band’s Nigel Hutchinson-Brooks played The Last Post.

Remembering loved ones: Leongatha’s Andrea, Jeff and Trish Berryman attended the Leongatha Remembrance Day service on Sunday. They were there to honour Jeff’s uncle Ernest John Henry Berryman MM 2288A, who was killed in World War One.