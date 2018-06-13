Leongatha cyclists shine

THE three day Gippsland cycling tour took place over the long weekend with riders racing around the Lindenow, Darnum and Mardan circuits.

Leongatha Cycling Club successfully hosted day three on Monday, June 11 with volunteers manning the corners and coordinating the starts and finishes, starting at the Leongatha Secondary College.

Former Warragul rider Cyrus Monk took out the tour just ahead of Leongatha’s Thomas McFarlane. Monk completed the total tour in a time of 6.51.12, just one minute and eight seconds ahead of McFarlane.

McFarlane had an excellent tour, taking out the stage one road race at Lindenow and the stage three road race at Shady Creek. He finished just a couple of seconds behind Monk in Monday’s race around the Mardan circuit.

Leongatha dominated in A Grade of the tour with five riders in the top 10 placings, Gippsland Road Race champion Will Lumby of Leongatha finished fourth, Ollie McLean fifth, Stuart Smith sixth, and Harry McLean finished in seventh place.

Leigh Stott was the solo competitor in B Grade representing Leongatha, finishing in eleventh place.

In C Grade Leongatha had one representative in Peter McLean who finished seventh.