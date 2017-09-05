Leongatha Daffodil Festival in photos
The Leongatha Daffodil Festival was a success across the weekend, with the highlight being a street festival in Bair Street on Saturday.
Family involvement: Marlene Houlden (right) exhibited eco printing/natural dyeing pieces in the Leongatha Art and Crafts Society’s gallery during the Leongatha Daffodil Festival.
Formerly of Mirboo North, she now lives in Kilsyth and was keen to show her mother Marj White, a resident of Woorayl Lodge in Leongatha, around the gallery.
THE lacemaking skills of South Gippslanders were on show at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Leongatha during the Leongatha Daffodil Festival.
The church’s Flowers in Praise event featured lace pieces made from thread, yarn and wood, all made by church members, as well as a display of craft by members of the Koorooman Wool Group.
Visitors enjoyed demonstrations of bobbin lacemaking and wool spinning, as well as a superb selection of cakes.
A feature exhibit was a 200 year old bedspread, and the numerous lace wedding dresses, table clothes and shawls were talking points.
Floral arrangements made by members of churches at Meeniyan and Leongatha were fabulous.
Crafty creations: St Peter’s Anglican Church’s Dani Carter (left) and Jaan Fattohi with a stunning floral arrangement by Lennie Bongers of Leongatha Reformed Church at Flowers in Praise, at St Peter’s on Friday. Dani wears a spectacular lace piece.
Reading for a cause: Friends of Leongatha Library’s book sale coordinator Sue Wakefield and president Jeff Osborn were pleased with the strong turnout at the group’s book sale at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Leongatha, on Friday and Saturday.
Books sold were donated to the friends group throughout the year, and all proceeds from the sale will go towards library purchases and equipment.
Handy duo: South Gippsland Woodworkers president Eric Miles (left) and Jim Geary were among the group’s members demonstrating scrollsawing and woodturning in the courtyard of Leongatha Memorial Hall on Friday. They also sold a variety of works.
Great fun: Leongatha’s Charlotte Cashin and Jessica and Eleanor Pedlow loved the awesome activities at Leongatha’s first Daffodil Street Festival on Saturday.
Homemade: from left, Leongatha stallholders Sharon and Bianca Hoober were selling shower caps at Leongatha’s first Daffodil Street Festival on Saturday. The shower caps were made by Sharon.
Festival thumbs up: with stalls, live music and children’s activities galore, there was a lot to love about Leongatha’s first Daffodil Street Festival. Pictured from left are Leongatha South’s Hayley, Alyssa and Kate Blackshaw and Ruby’s Alice Evans, who had plenty of fun at the festival on Saturday.
