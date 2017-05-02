Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Leongatha Girl Guides needs volunteers

LEONGATHA Girl Guides group is in desperate need of volunteers to help run the unit.

A junior Guide unit runs with 11 active members who are enthusiastic, fun loving and friendly, however, the unit needs new leaders or helpers to keep the unit running and hopefully expand numbers.

Girl Guides is an ethics based organisation that strives to enable girls to become active community leaders of the future. Guides challenges girls to be the best they can be.

Being a Girl Guide volunteer is rewarding and a great way to learn new skills. Girl Guides have a training program for all new leaders that supports and develops the skills needed to develop and run a varied and worthwhile program.

All volunteer costs are covered by Girl Guides.

If you are interested in becoming a Girl Guide leader or unit helper or you think you could help out in some other way, then contact district manager Chris Oliver (coliver@guidesvic.org.au) or region manager Sue Viney (sviney@guidesvic.org.au).

Come and join the fun.

Please help: Leongatha Girl Guides are calling for more volunteers. Back, from left, Ayla Jones, Charlie-Rose Graham-Cross, Phoebe Helps, Olivia Helps, Erica Begg, Kaydee Jones, Savannah Interlandi, Rubyann Kuffer and Charlotte Cashin.
Front, from left, Erin Dooley and Georgia Lawry.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21296

Posted by on May 2 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added