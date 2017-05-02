Leongatha Girl Guides needs volunteers

LEONGATHA Girl Guides group is in desperate need of volunteers to help run the unit.

A junior Guide unit runs with 11 active members who are enthusiastic, fun loving and friendly, however, the unit needs new leaders or helpers to keep the unit running and hopefully expand numbers.

Girl Guides is an ethics based organisation that strives to enable girls to become active community leaders of the future. Guides challenges girls to be the best they can be.

Being a Girl Guide volunteer is rewarding and a great way to learn new skills. Girl Guides have a training program for all new leaders that supports and develops the skills needed to develop and run a varied and worthwhile program.

All volunteer costs are covered by Girl Guides.

If you are interested in becoming a Girl Guide leader or unit helper or you think you could help out in some other way, then contact district manager Chris Oliver (coliver@guidesvic.org.au) or region manager Sue Viney (sviney@guidesvic.org.au).

Come and join the fun.