Leongatha honours heroes

THE Leongatha community remembered past servicemen at the Anzac Day ceremony on Tuesday, April 25.

The South Gippsland Shire Brass Band led the march along McCartin Street, joined by representatives of service clubs and members of HMAS Cerberus towards the cenotaph for a minute’s silence and the laying of wreaths.

School students, scouts, girl guides, RSL members, current and former service men and women, Salvation Army members and other groups also marched.

The community was then invited to a service inside Memorial Hall where the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band performed along with local singer Janie Gordon.

All guests were given a program that included the honour roll of all World War One enlistees from the region.

Leongatha Secondary College students Georgia Edwards and Tom Brew preformed a reading at the service.