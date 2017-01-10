Leongatha juniors win championship

LEONGATHA and District Cricket Association’s U/14 Junior Country Week team took out the championship last week.

Associations from all over Gippsland journeyed to play in the Gippsland Cricket Championships conducted by the Leongatha and District Cricket Association.

The six cricket Associations’ Under 15 and Under 14 teams played five games during the week against each other.

At the end of the successfully, organised week there were presentations of individual trophies and medallions to the teams announced Champions. There was also the announcement of the All Gippsland Team in both divisions.

The Under 15 competition was conducted upon the five turf wickets. It was a great credit to our local clubs and curators that many high scoring games were played and that the talented batsmen had a chance to show their skills.

Two players had exceptional batting efforts in making two hundreds each.

It was no surprise they finished top two in the batting aggregate with local Poowong Loch player Aaron Bardwell finishing second with 356 runs for the week.

The winner though was Blair Cymo from the Central Gippsland Association with a sensational 402 runs. Both players look destined for higher honours.

The bowling aggregate award had two players from Traralgon tied with an impressive 10 wickets each for the week. Best local performer with the ball for the Leongatha association was Rohan Slade from Glen Alvie who had seven wickets for the week.

Played on the synthetic wickets in 40 over games was the Under 14 competition.

Again, there were plenty of runs made with the standout performance being one of the local players from Phillip Island.

Keith Robinson made 273 runs for the week with two top scores of 86 and 82.

Darcy Hume from the Leongatha Town club won the Bowling aggregate award with eight wickets, sharing it with Liam McDonald from Warragul.

Both local teams had fantastic weeks with the Under 14 team achieving the ultimate of going through undefeated for the week and being announced the Champion team of Gippsland.

The Under 14’s final ladders for the week were:

Leongatha DCA………………….45.27

Bairnsdale CA…………………….32.16

Sale Maffra CA…………………..31.13

Warragul DCA……………………31.11

Central Gippsland CA……………17.05

Traralgon DCA………………………9.47

U/14 results:

Round 1 –

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 4/225(cc) (E. Lamers 88, KA Robinson 86, J. Williams 18*) defeated Bairnsdale Cricket Association 7/220 (D. Hume 2/27, X. Robinson 1/29, K. Robinson 1/52).

Round 2 –

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 6/115(cc) ( D. Hume 41, B. Harvey 19*, J. Williams 18, J. Strickland 17* ) defeated Warragul and District Cricket Association 93 ( E. Allaway 2/11, J. Whiteside 2/13, L. Dayson 1/9, D. Hume 1/10, J. Williams 1/11, K. Robinson 1/12, X. Robertson 1/25 ).

Round 3 –

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 5/199(cc) (KA Robinson 82, J. Williams 55, J. Strickland 21* ) defeated Central Gippsland Cricket Association 9/152 (E. Allaway 2/24, B. Harvey 1/4, B. Mancario 1/7, L. Dayson 1/14, J. Whiteside 1/20, J. Williams 1/22).

Round 4 –

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 6/112(cc) ( K. Robinson 38, J. Strickland 26, B. Manicaro 17 ) defeated Sale-Maffra Cricket Association 100 ( D. Hume 3/10, J. Whiteside 1/13, K. Robinson 1/13, X. Robertson 1/15 ).

Round 5 –

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 7/231(cc) (KA Robinson 65, D. Hume 32, E. Lamers 32, J. Strickland 29, J. Whiteside 23 ) defeated Traralgon and District Cricket Association 7/147(cc) (L. Dayson 2/21, D. Hume 1/10, E. Allaway 1/6 ).

The Under 15’s final ladders for the week were:

Bairnsdale CA……………………………..40.19

Sale Maffra CA……………………………31.30

Leongatha DCA…………………………..31.18

Central Gippsland CA…………………24.75

Warragul DCA……………………………..24.30

Traralgon DCA…………………………….17.23

The local team won three of its five games for the week. Interestingly, they lost to the teams who finished fourth and sixth. The Champions Bairnsdale lost only one game for the week and that was in a game against the Leongatha association that went down to the last over. The team was Joel Brann, Levi Cocksedge, Jy Hull, Joshua Ryan, Aaron Bardwell, William Walker, Rohan Slade, Joshua Schultz, Emmett Dempsey, Ben McRae, Blake Christopher, Kearny Hull and Jake Wrigley. They were ably led by Steve Brann and Matt Hull.

U/15s results:

Round 1 –

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 6/217 (A. Bardwell 132*, J. Brann 38, J. Schulz 21) defeated Bairnsdale Cricket Association 5/214(cc) (W. Walker 4/26, J. Brann 1/47).

Round 2 –

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 159 (A. Bardwell 76, W. Walker 27*, J. Brann 19) defeated Warragul and District Cricket Association 8/148(cc) (J. Brann 3/17, R. Slade 2/10, L. Cocksedge 1/14, K. Hull 1/21).

Round 3 –

Central Gippsland Cricket Association 4/159 (J. Ryan 1/11, B. McRae 1/24, B. Christopher 1/33) defeated Leongatha and District Cricket Association 6/147(cc) (J. Brann 73*, A. Bardwell 31, J. Schulz 22).

Round 4 –

Leongatha and District Cricket Association 4/194 (A. Bardwell 117*, R. Slade 38) defeated Sale-Maffra Cricket Association 6/184(cc) (R. Slade 38, E. Dempsey 2/29).

Round 5 –

Traralgon and District Cricket Association 165 (B. Hamilton 70) defeated Leongatha and District Cricket Association 9/106(cc) (R. Slade 25, J. Wrigley 20*, J. Hull 12).

All Gippsland cricket teams

To recognise the best performers during the week an All Gippsland Team is announced. It includes the top six scoring batsmen, top five bowlers and the best wicket keeper.

Under 15 All Gippsland Team:

Batsmen: Blair Clymo (Central Gippsland CA); Aaron Bardwell (Leongatha DCA); Jordan Hack (Bairnsdale CA); Henry Anderson (Sale – Maffra CA) Dougie Ryan (Bairnsdale CA); Joel Brann (Leongatha DCA)

Bowlers: William Coad (Traralgon DCA); Elijah Sharp (Traralgon DCA); Kayleb Pearce (Traralgon DCA); Jack Mills (Bairnsdale CA); Paddy Mulqueen (Warragul DCA).

Wicketkeeper: Dylan Keyhoe (Central Gippsland CA).

Under 14 All Gippsland Team:

Batsmen: Keith Robinson (Leongatha DCA; Curtley Farley (Bairnsdale CA); Noah Hurley (Sale Maffra CA); Aydan Connolly (Central Gippsland CA); Aaron Blanch (Warragul DCA); Max Keddie (Bairnsdale CA).

Bowlers: Darcy Hume (Leongatha DCA); Liam MacDonald (Warragul DCA); Darion Duncan (Traralgon DCA); Ethan Albrecht (Sale Maffra CA); Will Neville (Bairnsdale CA).

Wicketkeeper: Ethan Lamers (Leongatha DCA).