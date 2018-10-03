Posted by brad

Leongatha netball courts near completion

LEONGATHA’S new outdoor netball courts are anticipated to be operational for the start of the 2019 season.

Two courts will be parallel to each other once the line marking is complete.

The equipment shed has been completed and the next item on the list is to put up the goals posts.

President of Leongatha’s netball club Jeanne Dekker said it had been a slow process but the courts are well on the way to being completed by late March.

“We are looking to have to up and ready for round one,” she said.

“We’ve had some delay, but that allows us more time to plan the design. It was an indirect blessing.”

The State Government and South Gippsland Shire Council have each funded $100,000 to the $300,000 project.

The remainder of the cost will be funded by the club, and the committee will be calling on local businesses and individuals for sponsorship and donations.

Ms Dekker said the new courts will help build a greater connection between the footballers and netballers, and will reduce time moving equipment due to the additional storage space.

Completion of the courts will also mean Leongatha will be able to host Gippsland Football Netball League finals.

The netball club has been using the indoor facilities at South Gippsland SPLASH.

“We have a fantastic recreation reserve. It will be great to have a secure location across from the oval to promote a greater connectedness within our club,” Ms Dekker said.

“We are blessed to have this sporting precinct in our town.”

Although Leongatha Netball Club will be the primary user of the new courts, it is part of the recreation reserve precinct and other clubs are welcome to contact the Parrots to use the facilities.