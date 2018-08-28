Leongatha on show this week

WITH blossoming daffodils lining the streets of Leongatha, the town is looking perfectly picturesque as it prepares to host the annual Leongatha Daffodil and Dairy Street Festival this week.

Under the guidance of the Leongatha Business Association for the second straight year, the festival promises to act as a street party in celebration of local artists, bands, businesses and people.

Kicking off at 9am on Saturday, September 1, 65 market stalls will line both Bair Street and Lyon Street, selling all kinds of locally crafted foods, goods and knickknacks. There will be plenty of activities for the kids, too.

The Leongatha Men’s Shed will put together a nine hole mini golf course and a climbing wall will also be constructed in Michael’s Place to go along with other rides.

Running in its 62nd year, the Leongatha Horticultural Society’s Flower and Photo Show continues to roll on, with a plethora of entries expected to be submitted in this year’s contest.

The Leongatha Autobarn Cruise and Car Meet is also set to take place, with drivers cruising from San Remo to raise money for beyondblue. The Rotary club’s art show, now in its 42nd year, is sure to be a hit as well.

Thousands of tourists are expected to flock to Leongatha for the festival, which has become one of the area’s marquee events.

“The event is a great asset to the town,” Sue Thompson, president of the Leongatha Horticulture Society, said.

“With the business association running the street event and all the other events happening around it, it’s a fantastic thing and shows we’re a great destination. A lot of people come in from out of town to have a look and experience it.”

Clare Williams, who serves on the Leongatha Business Association’s subcommittee, echoed those sentiments and is excited about the festival.

“When the business association took over, we tried to revamp the festival and turn it more into a street festival. Last year we had a lot of businesses stay open for longer than they would have otherwise, which was obviously really encouraging to see from a local standpoint.”

Both Bair Street, and Lyon Street will be closedfrom 9am to 3pm on Saturday to account for the festival.