Posted by brad

Leongatha principal retires

LEONGATHA Primary School farewelled its long serving principal Rob Higgins last week.

After serving 27 years as a school principal – 10 years in Leongatha – Mr Higgins will be retiring.

However, before his retirement kicks off, Mr Higgins will be accompanying students to China one last time.

He has been instrumental in bringing Chinese culture to the primary school. As a result of his efforts, Leongatha Primary School shares close ties with Chinese sister school Changshu Experimental School.

This has given the children from both schools the opportunity to travel internationally and share their knowledge in a fun and exciting way.

“Through Rob’s leadership, Leongatha Primary School has led the way to appreciating other cultures. He has worked tirelessly to establish this relationship,” acting principal Dot Coghlan said at the school assembly last Wednesday.

A plaque dedicated to Mr Higgins is now situated in the school’s Chinese Garden in recognition of his accomplishments.

On top of the Chinese program, Mr Higgins said his greatest accomplishment was having the privilege of building two new schools – Leongatha Primary School and Gormandale and District Primary School.

Mr Higgins also spent some time in the science field, and was named BHP Science Teacher of the Year.

He has led a number of teacher Antarctica expeditions and opened up a range of learning experiences to his students.

Mr Higgins said the highlight of working at Leongatha Primary School was working with students who love to learn.

He is pleased with the way the school has progressed, and believes it has an extremely positive future ahead of it.

“We have put together a team of staff that is simply fantastic. I am very confident I am leaving the school in good hands,” he said.