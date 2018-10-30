Leongatha Secondary College Year 12s dismissed
LEONGATHA Secondary College year 12 students celebrated their final day last Thursday.
The Year 12s marched down Ogilvy Street at 8.30am to the cheers and car horns of onlookers. Students blew horns, fired confetti and silly stream, while walking along with their makeshift cardboard bus.
Celebration day costumes were varied and included Wonder Woman, Wayne from Wayne’s World, Donald Trump, Bob Marley and the Mario Brothers, with a little cheeky cross-dressing in the mix.
Parents and guardians were invited to school for an assembly in the ECA Centre at 10am. Parents, staff and all Year 12s then attended a morning tea in the senior school centre.
To finish off the year, a formal will be held at Leongatha Memorial Hall on November 23.
Marching: Leongatha Secondary College Year 12 students march down Ogilvy Street, Leongatha for their final day last Thursday, led by Samara Taranto
Revelling: Leongatha Secondary College Year 12 students celebrate their final day last Thursday. From left, Zaidyn Kemp, Hugh Collins, Cameron Olden, Josh Hastings, Jack Stockdale dressed as Donald Trump, Jordan McFarlane, Mitchell Bucklan, Lockie Smith and Connor Brown.
Paired: Leongatha Secondary College Year 12 students Abbey Ennoss, left, with Jesseme Arnason, on their final day last Thursday.
Sprayed: Leongatha Secondary College Year 12 students taunt with silly string on their final day last Thursday. From left, Evie Dekker, Caysie Clark, Kayla Redpath, Issy Pruin, Willow Bass, kneeling front row, and Madi Oldham.
Group shot: the 2018 class of Year 12 from Leongatha Secondary College, on their final day last Thursday.
