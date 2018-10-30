Posted by brad

Leongatha Secondary College Year 12s dismissed

LEONGATHA Secondary College year 12 students celebrated their final day last Thursday.

The Year 12s marched down Ogilvy Street at 8.30am to the cheers and car horns of onlookers. Students blew horns, fired confetti and silly stream, while walking along with their makeshift cardboard bus.

Celebration day costumes were varied and included Wonder Woman, Wayne from Wayne’s World, Donald Trump, Bob Marley and the Mario Brothers, with a little cheeky cross-dressing in the mix.

Parents and guardians were invited to school for an assembly in the ECA Centre at 10am. Parents, staff and all Year 12s then attended a morning tea in the senior school centre.

To finish off the year, a formal will be held at Leongatha Memorial Hall on November 23.