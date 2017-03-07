Leongatha show shines

A BIGGER range of motorcycles was a show piece of the bigger and better Leongatha Show ‘n’ Shine and Swap Meet on Sunday.

An estimated crowd of 1800 turned out for the event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Leongatha at the Leongatha velodrome.

Committee members were pleased to see so many cars and motorbikes, with a total of 226 entries in the show and shine, including 45 motorcycles.

“The expansion of the motorcycle category added to the atmosphere of the event,” Rotary Club of Leongatha committee member John O’Connor said.

Event host PINKY added, “There were so many really beautiful motorbikes.”

There was something for everyone in stalls around the ground, including car parts, fishing gear, plants, jewellery, candles, handcrafts and general bric-a-brac items.

“Having Harley Davidson from Traralgon was a major plus for us. Their tent was very popular and always draws a crowd,” Mr O’Connor said.

Wally Backman won the crayfish raffle and Bob Birrell won the Evans Petroleum $50 fuel voucher.