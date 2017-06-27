Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Leongatha toasts market success

 

THE second Leongatha Farmers market was held on Saturday and market-goers were not deterred by the cold, windy weather.

“It went really well and there was a great crowd,” market organiser Julie Curtis said.

“We had a fair few new stalls which was good to see, with 25 stalls all together.

“Leongatha Secondary College’s brass band played during the morning which was fabulous.”

The market is held on the fourth Saturday of every month.

The next one will be on Saturday, July 22 at the Community College Gippsland’s Leongatha Campus in Howard Street from 8.30am to 1pm

Unique pottery: Heather Grist had a wonderful time on Saturday at the Leongatha Farmers Market selling pot plants with the help of Elly Berryman. Both are from Leongatha.

